THERE are no new deaths from the coronavirus in Gwent for a fourth day in a row, Public Health Wales has reported.

Across the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, there are three new cases of Covid-19.

There are no new cases in Newport - 104 testing episodes were completed for today's figures.

Likewise, there are no new cases in Torfaen or Blaenau Gwent.

There are two new cases in Caerphilly, from 125 testing episodes.

And there is one new case in Monmouthshire.

Cumulatively, there have been 2,570 confirmed cases in Gwent since the outbreak began - but the true number is likely to be higher as not everyone has been tested.

In Wales, eight more people have died after contracting the coronavirus.

And there are 35 new cases of the disease - out of 2,602 testing episodes.

Even if you do not suspect you have the coronavirus, you are asked to "keep a note" of where you have been in case you go on to contract the disease.

“Please keep a note of your activities so you can easily remember your whereabouts on a given day, along with who were in contact with," Dr Robin Howe, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said.

This is so Wales' contact tracing programme can work effectively.

"You do not need to have any concerns about providing names to the tracing team. This is for everyone’s benefit and we are grateful for your continued cooperation.

“If you are asked to self-isolate, you should also comply with this request to prevent further spread of the virus.

“Tracers are trained staff and personal information that you provide will handled in line with data protection regulations and will not be shared widely."