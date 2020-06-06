THESE six criminals were handed jail sentences for a range of offences last month, such as serious violence, assaulting emergency workers, burglary, harassment and drug dealing.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Shaun Thomas

Shaun Thomas, 41, of no fixed abode, Risca, was jailed for 30 weeks after he pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order and harassment.

He must also pay a £122 surcharge after his release from prison.

Curtis Green

A thug kept nearly 50 police officers at bay for 12 hours during a dramatic armed siege after he had “smashed” up his terrified parents’ home.

Curtis Green, 21, of Melbourne Way, Newport, hurled slates and held shards of glass and threatened to slash himself during the tense stand-off in the city.

Firearms officers, members of the public protection team with dogs and a police negotiator were called after he climbed onto his parents’ porch roof.

Green was jailed for two years and two months.

Liam Skym

A cocaine dealer who assaulted emergency workers at a police station after his arrest has been locked up.

Liam Skym, 24, of no fixed abode, Caerphilly, was jailed for 18 months at Cardiff Crown Court for his “abhorrent crimes”.

The defendant pleaded guilty to possessing a class A drug with intent to supply, criminal damage, assaulting a police officer and assaulting a custody detention officer at Ystrad Mynach police station.

READ MORE:

Michael Coxe

Michael Coxe continued to punch a father while he lay helpless on the ground in front of his screaming wife and young children.

Duncan Tiller said he “no longer feels safe in Wales” and has moved to England from Nelson, Caerphilly, after he was brutally assaulted in a pub before his attacker was driven to the victim’s house to continue beating him up outside his own home.

The complainant was covered in blood and had been left powerless and unable to defend himself after his left shoulder was dislocated.

Businessman Coxe, 45, of Pentwyn Road, Treharris, who was jailed for two years at Cardiff Crown Court.

Nathan Gough

Nathan Gough, 33, of Heather Close, Bulwark, Chepstow, was jailed for 36 weeks after he admitted stealing tools and electrical tools from a garage in the town during a burglary and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence for theft in April.

He must also pay a £122 surcharge after his release from custody.

Jake Fletcher

A bungling night-time burglar was caught after a squawking pet parrot alerted a brave have-a-go hero mum who tackled him as he tried to escape.

Jake Fletcher, 24, now of West Street, Newport, and formerly of Glamorgan Street, Brynmawr, was jailed for three house burglaries.

One of the victims was commended for her courage by the judge and will receive a £500 reward after he actions helped lead to the defendant’s arrest.

Fletcher was sent to prison for two years.