A WOMAN was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash near Abergavenny last night.

The A40 between Keith Price Garages and Piscodlyn Farm, near Llanwenarth, was closed for around two hours as emergency services attended the crash.

Gwent Police confirmed that a woman was taken to Nevill Hall Hospital following the crash, but no details were given about her condition.

The incident happened shortly before 6.20pm, and the road was partly closed for two hours.