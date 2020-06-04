NEW guidance to Wales' most vulnerable residents who are shielding - which has enabled them to leave their homes for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown began - will be in place until 'at least mid-August', Wales's Chief Medical Officer has confirmed.

Dr Frank Atherton, will send letters to the 130,000 people in Wales who have been asked to 'shield' – that is, to stay at home and take extra steps to prevent Covid-19 infection.

They are now able to take exercise outdoors and meet members of another household, as long as social-distancing rules are being followed, under new guidance that came into operation on Monday June 1.

In a message to Wales' 'shielding' residents, Dr Atherton said: "Thank you for what you have done - I know it hasn't been easy and I hope to be able to give you good news down the line."

Residents asked to shield include those who have immune system conditions that could make it more difficult for them to fight infection.

Speaking at today's daily coronavirus briefing, Dr Atherton said he was "conscious there is a downside to shielding", such as social isolation and the mental stress of not seeing loved ones.

The easing of those rules will not extend to other non-essential contact, he warned, and teachers who have been shielding should not return to work when schools re-open on June 29.

"If they have ways of working remotely, that's fine; but the shielding group shouldn't be going to the supermarket, going shopping, or going to work," he said.

"Although the virus is on the decline in Wales, and I hope that continues, it hasn't gone away."

Dr Atherton said it was up to shielded workers to talk to their employers and find a way to work safely.

He said letters would be sent to shielding residents by June 15, and the new guidance would be in place until at least August 16.

Meanwhile, Dr Atherton said there were signs the "picture is one that is improving" generally, in terms of the extent of the Covid-19 outbreak in Wales.

Earlier worries that the NHS could be overwhelmed by the number of coronavirus patients in hospitals had eased, he added, and the health service in Wales "is coping very well at the moment".

Each of Wales' health boards are currently reporting "low levels" of escalation due to the virus.

Around 28 per cent of hospital beds in Wales are vacant, and the number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals across Wales stands at 1,030 - around 60 per cent lower than during the outbreak's peak in Wales in April.