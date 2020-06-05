SEVENTY jobs are set to be created at a proposed plasterboard factory within Newport Docks.

Associated British Ports (ABP), which own and operate the docks, are behind the plan for the manufacturing plant, proposed for empty land to the south west of the port’s South Dock.

Planning permission has now been granted by Newport City Council.

The facility will consist of a warehouse containing production lines, conveyor belts, storage loading areas and hoppers.

The building will be up to 202-metres long and 110-metres wide, with a maximum height of 21-metres.

Under the operation, gypsum will be delivered to the docks by ship, where it will be stored and delivered to the plant for the manufacture of plasterboard.

A report says 70 full-time jobs in the manufacturing and office sector will be created, with an additional 130 indirect jobs in the supply chain.

Ralph Windeatt, group head of business development at ABP, welcomed the decision to grant planning permission, calling it “a major milestone” for the project.

“Discussions are continuing to secure this development for Newport, which would support the creation of 60-70 permanent jobs for the area and attract an investment of £25 million,” he said.

“ABP will be working with Newport City Council, Welsh Government and the client in the coming weeks to seek to secure this important project for the city at a time of uncertainty for many businesses.”

The plant will be in operation 24 hours per day over three shifts, with a maximum of 35 staff on site at any one time.

Newport council planners gave their backing to the scheme, though there was some concern over the development coming with only 22 car parking spaces.

Normally the council would require such a development to provide 190 spaces, but ABP argued such a number would be “far in excess of that required” because the number of staff required on the site will be low.

Alternative transport uses will also be encouraged, with the facility coming with 45 bicycle parking spaces.

Some concern was also raised over the proposed building blocking views of Newport Transporter Bridge from a section of the Wales Coastal Path.

There will be a section of up to two-kilometres on the path where views of the Grade I*-listed structure are blocked, but planners concluded there are other vantage points of the bridge which are better.

A report says the scheme will have a “minimal impact” on traffic, with most lorry journeys being made internally within the dock.

Two new accesses will be created off Tom Lewis Way – a private dock road – for staff, visitors and delivery of materials to the site.