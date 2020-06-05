GWENT Police have issued a cheeky appeal after finding a bag of cannabis outside a Newport supermarket.

Officers took to social media with the tongue-in-cheek message after making the find outside Morrisons off Corporation Road.

The message read: "If you've mislaid your bag of cannabis today by Morrisons, give us a call, weed like a chat."

This comes after Gwent Police conducted a series of early morning raids across Newport in recent days.

They were carried out as part of the ongoing Operation Jigsaw, which targets serious and organised crime - which includes "top tier drugs supply of some of the most dangerous Class A drugs.".