FIVE men and one woman from Newport arrested after a series of raids have appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court.
They were charged over the alleged supply of class A drugs following Gwent Police’s Operation Jigsaw.
The six defendants and the charges they face are:
Paul Newberry, 42, of Portskewett Street, six counts of suppling heroin.
Ahmed Moshen, 21, of Munnings Drive, two counts of being concerned in the supply of heroin and two counts of supplying crack cocaine.
Mohammed Abbas, 21, of Vivian Road, six counts of supplying crack cocaine and one of attempting to supply heroin.
Taylor Blackley, 20, of Broadmead Park, supplying heroin.
Sheldon Lewis, 22, of Oxfordshire Road, three counts of supplying heroin and one of being concerned in the supply of heroin.
Kirsty Barratt, 25, of Courtybella Gardens, supplying heroin.
All six were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Newport Crown Court on July 1.
