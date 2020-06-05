A PEACEFUL protest has been organised in Newport showing solidarity with the Black Lives Matter campaign.

Over the past week, protests have been held across the UK in solidarity with the protests in America held in response to the killing of George Floyd, a black Minnesota man.

And next Thursday, June 11, a peaceful march will take place through Newport from the Civic Centre to Belle View Park.

Organiser Andrew Ogun, 22, said he felt enough was enough, and he wanted Newport to stand with the rest of the world.

“The fact is that we are amidst a global crisis which is already disproportionately affecting black, Asian and other ethnic minorities, and we are still seeing people being discriminated against because of the colour of their skin.

“I feel like enough is enough. People still seem to think it is only a problem in America, but there have been lots of cases here in the UK too. You just have to look at Belly Mujinga, who was spat at and then died from coronavirus, and that was only in London.

“The worldwide response has been incredible, so many people from all facets of life have come together as they know it is wrong.

“It was inspiring to me seeing people showing their solidarity. I wanted Newport to also show we stand together.”

Andrew Ogun, one of the organisers of the Black Lives Matter march through Newport. Picture: Andrew Ogun

Mr Ogun said he had experienced racism here in Newport.

“When I was 14 years old, me and my friends met up in Liswerry,” he said.

“We were mixed ages, with some over 18 and others not. People over 18 were drinking, but no-one under 18 was.

“I was the only black person there. The police showed up and searched our bags. They said nothing and we all went home.

“Two days later I was sent a letter saying I needed to go on an Anti-Social Behaviour course.

“I rang my friends, and they said they didn’t have a letter.

“I remember being sat there reading the letter with my mother and I knew what the reason was.

“It hits you like a lightning bolt - how you can be treated differently because of the colour of your skin. It’s crazy.”

The route the Black Lives Matter march will take through Newport. Picture: Google Maps

The march will start at the Civic Centre at 1pm. The organisers have asked people attending to respect social distancing guidelines and to bring their own masks, gloves, food and water if possible.

“It’s a peaceful march,” said Mr Ogun.

“I think sometimes non-black people can be afraid, not knowing if they have a right to show solidarity, but we welcome anyone who stands for what we stand for - equality for all.

“We are not saying that black lives matter more than white lives, or than police officers. We are saying that black lives are treated as if they don’t matter as much as others.”