A MAN has died after a crash between a car and a pedestrian.

Police said they were called to a "report of a collision" on the A466 Wye Valley Link Road, Chepstow at 17.43pm yesterday afternoon, June 4.

The man was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport, but his injuries were fatal.

No arrests have been made regarding the crash, Gwent Police said.

They are appealing for any dashcam footage people may have if they were in the area at the time.

You can contact them on 101, or messaging them on social media, quoting the log number 240, 4.6.20.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We were called at approximately 17:43 on 04/06/20 to a report of a collision on the Wye Valley link Road near the roundabout.

"The collision involved a pedestrian and a car.

"One man has unfortunately been fatally injured and taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport.

"No arrests have been made regarding this collision.

"There are no road closures at this time. The road has been reopened.

"If you can help calls us on 101, or alternatively message us on Facebook or twitter quoting - log number 340, 4.6.20. We’re particularly interested in any dashcam footage people may have if they were in the area at the time."