A PEDESTRIAN who died after a collision with a vehicle was just 17 years old, police have revealed.

Yesterday, at 5.45pm, police were called to a "serious road traffic collision" involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on A466, Wye Valley Link Road, Chepstow.

The boy died at the scene.

His family have been told and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police are appealing for any CCTV or dashcam footage that people may have.

Any witnesses or any individuals who may have information relating to this incident should 101, quoting log reference 2000196761.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said:

"We were called to a serious road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on the A466, Wye Valley Link Road, Chepstow, at around 5.45pm last night, Thursday, June 4.

"The pedestrian, a 17-year-old boy from Chepstow, died at the scene.

"His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

"We are appealing for any witnesses or any individuals who may have information relating to this incident to call us on 101, quoting log reference 2000196761.

"We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time of the collision."