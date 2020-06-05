THERE have been no new deaths in Gwent from the coronavirus for five consecutive days, Public Health Wales has reported.
In the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board Area, there are two new confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
There are no new cases in Newport, Torfaen or Blaenau Gwent.
Caerphilly and Monmouthshire each have one new case.
Today's new cases total come from 280 tests conducted in the health board area.
There are 76 new cases across Wales - from 3,006 testing episodes.
Four more people have died after contracting the coronavirus.
At today's Welsh Government daily press briefing, it was announced that kitchen and domestic staff working in care homes in Wales will receive the £500 extra payment for social care staff.
The payment - announced for the social care sector last month - will also be extended to agency staff and nursing staff employed in care homes, as well as personal assistants and domiciliary care workers providing care to people in their own homes.
Arrangements are now being put in place to start making the extra payment to tens of thousands of social care staff across Wales.
