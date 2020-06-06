A MUM and Dad who both work for the NHS were hospitalised with the coronavirus – with the mum given a fifty per cent chance of survival.

Grandmother-of-six Stephanie Needs, who is a nurse at St Woolos Hospital, spent 21 days in intensive care at Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny.

“She became unwell after contracting the virus due to her job,” her son Gareth Needs says.

While isolating at home, she rang her GP on April 29 complaining of breathlessness.

“She couldn’t breathe, so the GP kept her on the phone whole he was ringing the ambulance at the same time,” Mr Needs said.

Five days after being taken to Nevill Hall Hospital she rang her son, saying goodbye – for what could have been the final time.

“I will never forget it. It was 1.15pm and we had a video call where she was saying goodbye to us, that she was going into intensive care. She was saying goodbye just in case she did not make it.

“I was just parked outside, three kids in the back with my partner.

“I was just shaking; I didn’t know what to do.

“All I was thinking was, ‘Is this the last time I am going to speak to my mother?’

“She was saying she loved us all but we kept saying this not goodbye, that we will see her on the other end.

“We just told her not to give up, to keep fighting, that this isn’t the last time we were going to see her.”

She was then put on a ventilator and Mr Needs and his family received no response from her when having a daily video calls.

“She was just led there; it was so hard.”

A few days after she was taken into ICU, a doctor explained that she had a fifty per cent chance of survival.

“He said he couldn’t give us false hope, that he had to be honest with us.”

But after being given a tracheotomy, hope began to flower.

“On the 17th day she started opening her eyes on the video call, she was listening to us and she could hear us.”

It was then that Mr Needs created a twenty-minute long video to show his mum the next day.

“I got some pictures and messages of support together from the whole family. My sisters were also singing in it, too.”

A few days later, she started to show signs of recovery.

“She came completely off the ventilator on day 19.

“She said she told the nurses that after seeing the video she felt she need to, ‘Kick my arse into shape and get home to my family.’

“Two days after being taken off the ventilator, she came out of intensive care.”

Her son says the tracheotomy put her “in the right direction of recovering” but that the video “really whacked her up the backside”.

Ms Needs returned to home in Pontypool this Tuesday, June 2 to a guard of honour from her street.

But not before she was greeted with “cuddles” by her family when she left the hospital

(Stephanie cuddles her six grandchildren after leaving the hospital. Picture: Glenn Dene.)

(Stephanie at home with her six grandchildren. Picture: Glenn Dene.)

“We were just full of emotions, we had happy tears.

“It was me my sister, my mum’s mum, the kids, my partner, it was just tears – the nursing staff gave her a standing ovation when she was coming out

“I can’t thank the NHS staff at Nevill Hall enough. I owe them a debt to life because they have saved my mother.”

Just a month before, Gareth faced a similar experience with his father.

Vincent Needs, 57, a security guard in the Royal Gwent Hospital, was rushed to the same hospital he works at in late March.

“He felt unwell and self-isolated and developed a cough, high temperature and felt very achy.

“He was deteriorating, and he became really bad.

“His current partner’s daughter came to his flat and they found him over the bed breathless, so they rang 999.

“He tested positive for Covid-19 and contracted double pneumonia.”

(Vincent Needs is a security guard at the Royal Gwent Hospital.)

Gareth’s dad was “just hours” from going into intensive care.

“But he managed to fight it himself, his attitude was, ‘It is not going to beat me’.

“He started to show positive signs before they were going to take him into ICU, so they decided not to.”

“He beat it and came back home after six days.

“Now he is back in work.”