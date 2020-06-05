A CAR sales employee crashed his company’s Mercedes into a police officer after showing off by sending pictures of himself speeding at 120mph.

Jack Cornwall, 27, was condemned by a judge for his “outrageous” behaviour as a court heard it was a miracle no one was seriously injured.

Jenny Yeo, prosecuting, said the defendant was working for Swift Cars in Pontllanfraith when he was tasked with driving a Mercedes C220 CDI on an errand.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Cornwall overtook another motorist on the A472 in Maesycwmmer at 100mph before he put his foot down even further.

He then crashed with the policewoman in an unmarked Ford Focus who had been travelling from Blackwood to Risca.

Jenny Yeo, prosecuting, said: “A witness saw black smoke coming from the vehicle and it was making a very loud noise.

The damage to the Ford Focus the policewoman was driving. Picture: Gwent Police

“The defendant showed a flagrant disregard for the safety of other road users and used a mobile phone to send pictures of himself reaching a speed of 120mph.

“After the officer was hit, she lost control of her car. Members of the public went to help her. “She was very shaken but fortunately there were no injuries.

“When the defendant was arrested, he claimed that the crash was caused after his brakes had failed.”

Cornwall pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, the offence being committed on October 22, 2018.

He lost his job with Swift Cars, the court was told.

James Hartson, mitigating, said: “The defendant has lost his clean character in a shameful and embarrassing way.”

His lawyer added that it took the police 15 months to charge his client which he put forward was “quite staggering”.

Judge Daniel Williams told Cornwall: “You were seen approaching a roundabout at a grossly excessive speed.

“You had reached a speed of 120mph and were boasting about it in messages.

“You collided heavily with your victim. It was a collision that could have had far more far reaching consequences. It was an outrageous piece of driving.”

The judge said that because the defendant had no previous convictions, he could suspend the inevitable prison sentence.

Cornwall, of Minns Crescent, Poringland, Norfolk, was jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months.

He was ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant was banned from driving for 12 months and must pay £340 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.