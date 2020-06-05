THE annual Monmouth Raft Race, a major fundraiser for St David's Hospice Care, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, organised by the Rotary Club of Monmouth, was scheduled for Sunday, September 6.

It is the latest in an ever lengthening line of cancelled fundraising events.

The popular event sees a flotilla of homemade rafts travel in one form or another from Monmouth to Whitebrook.

It usually generates thousands of pounds for St David's Hospice Care.

The Newport Hospice is struggling to raise the £2.5m a year normally covered by its events.

The event, sponsored by Mandarin Stone, was to have been staged for the 55th time this year.

St David's Hospice Care Chief Executive Emma Saysell said: "Cancelling the Monmouth Raft Race was a joint decision between the hospice and event organisers Rotary Club of Monmouth.

"Cancellation of the event is a major blow for the hospice and only adds to the severe fundraising problems we're already facing.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have to cancel any event but it is especially hard with the Monmouth Raft Race as it is such a huge social occasion for everyone involved.

"The health, safety and well-being of everyone at our events is of course at the heart of everything we do.

"We thank you in anticipation of your continued support throughout these very difficult times."

Organisers are now working to secure a date for 2021.

If you have a raft booked for this year’s race organisers have said they will be in touch very soon.

Norman Williams, on behalf of Monmouth Rotary Club, said: "We did consider postponing the decision to cancel until nearer the event.

"A delayed decision would be unfair on raft crews who would have spent time building rafts, making travel arrangements, booking accommodation, and raising sponsorship."

St David's Hospice Care currently faces the biggest challenge in its forty-year history.

As a result a JustGiving page has been set up in a bid to help fill the gap.

Mrs Saysell said: "The page now stands at £44,000.

"I'd like to say thank you to everyone who has supported us over the past few, very difficult weeks."

To add your support, visit justgiving.com/campaign/stdavidscovid19