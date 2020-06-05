RAILWAY works to improve the line between Newport and London will allow for more frequent and quicker journeys, said to the boss of Network Rail.

Electrification works have now been completed on the Severn Tunnel, meaning the line from Cardiff and Newport to London Paddington is now fully electric.

It is hoped the electric railway will result in more frequent and quicker journeys, as well as providing a more energy efficient mode of transport.

Sudbrook pumping station - which pumps more than 14 million gallons of water out of the tunnel every day - is also set to be renewed as part of the upgrade of the Severn Tunnel, further improving the reliability of the railway.

The electrification process supports the Welsh Government’s plans which includes a south Wales metro, an integrated transport system across the whole of Wales and a long-term vision for a Swansea Bay Metro.

Mark Langman, Network Rail’s managing director for Wales and Western said: “I am absolutely delighted that the Severn Tunnel is now fully electrified, resulting in a seamless rail link for passengers between Cardiff and London Paddington.

“Electrification has reduced journey times between south Wales and London by as much as 15 minutes and provided an additional 15,000 weekday seats compared with a year ago, with the possibility of further increasing the number of services and seats from south Wales in the future.

“I would like to thank passengers and lineside neighbours for their patience over the past decade as we worked to deliver the transformation of this vital railway and am pleased that they will benefit from these improvements for years to come.”

Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart said he hoped to continue to work with Network Rail to grow Wales' economy and create "world-class transport infrastructure" in Wales.

“It is crucial that Wales has cutting-edge transport links to help people travel to work, encourage inward investment and better connect it to the rest of the UK in order to boost prosperity," he said.

Ken Skates, Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales, said: “The completion of the electrification works in the Severn Tunnel is welcome news in terms of improving journey times between capitals and delivering towards our decarbonisation agenda for transport.

“I hope that the completion of this work can be taken as a strong signal of intent from Network Rail and the UK Government that there is more investment to come to improve journey times and capacity across South Wales in the future, including electrification westwards beyond Cardiff.

“Clearly in the present circumstance travel should be undertaken only if it is essential, however we continue to plan for the future and this scheme is a clear example of this.”