PLANS to reopen dental practices across Wales have been published.

Dentistry services in Wales were scaled back drastically in March to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, and fifteen 'urgent dental care centres' set up for emergency treatments only.

Practices in England were told last week they could reopen from Monday June 8 - as long as they put in place appropriate safety measures.

READ MORE:

And now Dr Colette Bridgman, Chief Dental Officer for Wales, has laid out a plan to reopen dentists in Wales, starting on July 1.

In line with First Minister mark Drakeford's roadmap out of lockdown, dental services will return to normal using a phased approach.

The first phase - starting on July 1 - will see urgent dental centres and dental practices introduce more treatments and a full range of care, including fillings, will be available at some local dental practices to everyone who urgently needs them and has experienced problems during lockdown.

In the second phase, a full range of care will be available in more practices and prioritised for people who need treatment, including those who have had treatment delayed because of the pandemic.

The third phase will see a resumption of routine check-ups for people with no dental problems and good oral health.

Strict infection control measures, including social distancing will need to be in place for practices to reopen.

Dr Bridgman said: "Coronavirus has not gone away and it is likely we will be living with the virus and its consequences for some time to come.

"The return of dental services will be gradual, in line with the Welsh Government’s cautious, wider approach to easing lockdown.

"As normal dental services resume, we will continue to work to improve access to dental services for all.

"Everyone attending a NHS dentist will receive a full review of their teeth and gums as well as a detailed assessment of any known risks, keeping them informed about good oral health and to prevent future issues.

"We are very grateful to everyone who has been waiting for treatment during lockdown and will do our best to ensure everyone is treated as soon as it is possible to do so safely. Please continue to be patient and to enable those with the greatest needs to be treated first."