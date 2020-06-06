PAMELA Milward - née McGuire - was "Newport through and through" despite having left for London in the 1950s with her husband for work reasons.

But the 87-year-old Surrey care home resident's death last month due to Covid-19 has left her family saddened not only at the passing of "a wonderful woman", but also at the plight of other residents and carers across the UK.

Vivien Richards, Mrs Milward's eldest daughter, says she feels more could have been done to protect care homes from the virus.

“The home was brilliant and we can’t thank them enough for what they did for us, but they need help,” she said.

“I think the issue is that the care home policy wasn’t thought through at government level.

Pamela in her younger years

“These homes needed to be prioritised from the beginning. It isn’t fair that so many carers and residents are so exposed to the risks.

"There didn’t seem to be any rigorous assessment of risks in sending people from hospitals into care homes with the virus.

“I am not angry, but I am profoundly saddened by what has happened. It feels like a whole generation of elderly people have been abandoned.

“Mum was a wonderful woman and it is all a bit surreal at the moment.”

Pamela Milward

Mrs Milward, who suffered from advanced Alzheimer's Disease, died on May 19, some weeks after contracting the virus at Whitegates Care Centre near Staines.

She contracted Covid-19 shortly after Easter and was taken to St Peter’s Hospital in London with breathing difficulties in early May, staying for five days before being returned to her care home.

READ MORE:

She was educated at St Mary’s School in Newport before going on to work at the then town's WA Bakery in Skinner Street, where she met future husband Roger Milward.

Mr Milward, who died in 2009, lived with his wife and daughter at a house in Durham Road, St Julian’s, until 1956, when they moved to west London.

“My mother regarded herself as Newport through and through,” said Mrs Richards, who is the eldest of five children.

Roger and Pamela Milward in their younger years

Mrs Milward's brother Shaun McGuire, who lives in Newport, said: “Pamela was a brilliant sister and will be dearly missed.

"I always remember her voice when she sang Ave Maria at our father’s funeral in 1975. It was unbelievable. I’m not very emotional, but it still brings a tear to my eye today.”

Ave Maria will be played at Mrs Milward's funeral on June 9 at South West Middlesex Crematorium. the service will be streamed online. For details contact Mr McGuire at shaunmcguire1@aol.com