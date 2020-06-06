AN HISTORIC Grade-II* listed mansion in Monmouthshire has been sold at auction for £1.3 million.

Troy House, near Monmouth, was sold as part of an online sale for £1.356 million after 560 bids.

The 17th century mansion, which stands in more than six acres of grounds, far exceeded its guideline price of £200,000.

Gary Murphy, auctioneer at Allsop which organised the sale, said: “A building of this historical importance, and in need of so much work, will always be very hard to price.

“Selling the property via auction was the perfect way to maximise value and drive competition.

“Potential alternative uses ranged from residential apartments to a boutique hotel.”

The sale was the largest of the day at the virtual auction, which was held after Allsop arranged virtual tours for the majority of the 88 vacant properties offered.

Last summer, Monmouthshire councillors voiced fears for the future of the house after plans to convert it into 51 apartments, approved by the council, were overturned by the Welsh Government.

A planning inspector said concerns over potential flooding and the location of the development within countryside outweighed the long-term preservation of the building.

But councillors said they feared the decision would leave the building at risk of deteriorating and that it would cost several million pounds to give it a long-term future.

The council’s planning committee agreed to write to first minister Mark Drakeford, to invite him to visit the mansion in a bid to win support.

A planning inspector’s report said the site is located almost entirely within a flood zone and that the development was considered “highly vulnerable.”

However the previous owner of the building, Peter Carroll, said there is “no known flooding of Troy House in living memory.”

“There is no known acceptable alternative which would secure the future of this unique nationally and architecturally important listed building,” Mr Carroll said in the inspector’s report.

The mansion is said to be in urgent need of repair and is on Monmouthshire council’s buildings at risk register.