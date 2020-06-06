SPORTS stars from across the country have sent messages of support to Chepstow School students as they prepare to hold their virtual sports day event.

The messages, which came from stars of many different sports, were sent via social media and included well-wishes from the likes of Newport County AFC manager Michael Flynn, Olympic bobsleigher Mica Moore and 'everyone's favourite referee' Nigel Owens.

Many of the messages highlighted the importance of staying active during lockdown as a way to keep on top of not just your physical health but your mental health also.

Nigel Owens however, also reminisced about his time in PE.

"I was hopeless at sports in school," he said.

"I couldn't play rugby. That's why I became a referee.

"I did enjoy the 100m. I finished last, but I enjoyed doing it."

Other sports stars to have sent messages to the pupils at Chepstow School were gymnast Beth Tweddle, Newport County's Robbie Wilmott, Cardiff Blues' Nick Williams, Cardiff City and former Newport County goalkeeper Joe Day and former Wales rugby internationals Jonathan Davies, Dan Lydiate and Dwayne Peel.

Pupils have also been expressing their creativity through a toilet roll-based challenge set by their teachers.

The art department set their students the task of depicting sports through the medium of toilet roll tubes.

The creations have been as varied as they are brilliant, with designs including a weightlifter, the Williams sisters, the Premier League trophy and a horse race.

On Monday June 8 a full list of virtual events will be unveiled for pupils to take part in.

They will be able to enter as many of the events as they wish, with the more entered, the more points achieved for your personal tally, your form and your year group.

There will be a week to complete the events with a winners ceremony planned for Monday June 15.