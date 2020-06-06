FOR this week's Five of the Best, we put together a list of some of our favourite positive stories over the past week across Gwent.

Caerphilly cancer survivor's £200,000 charity boost

Laura Morris-Lloyd was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 18 and was told she had two years to live.

But 39 years after her diagnosis, Mrs Morris-Lloyd has raised almost £200,000 for cancer charities through fundraising challenges which have seen her cycle across India and abseil down Newport's Transporter Bridge.

Newport duo raise NHS cash with song recorded in living room

A Newport recording studio engineer and his wife have released a song in the hope of raising money for frontline health workers at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB).

Dean Richards and his wife Lucy, recorded the track in their living room with some basic equipment he brought home their studio - COBRA - in Newport.

They have so far raise around £1,100 thanks to the release of the single, which is called God Bless the NHS.

One-eyed kitten rescued from death's door by Newport Olympian

A Newport Olympian has welcomed a new addition to her family after discovering a deathly ill kitten in her back garden.

Mica Moore, who has competed on the ice and the track at the Winter Olympics and the Commonwealth Games respectively, found the kitten, which was suffering from severe cat flu, on Monday May 25.

Newport man buoyed by response to stark cancer diagnosis

Andrew Park was told a month ago that he is terminally ill with pancreatic cancer - but the 73-year-old is refusing to let such a devastating diagnosis hold him back.

Mr Park, who lives in Newport, took to his bicycle yesterday to help his daughter Ellen - also backed by other family members and friends - to complete a fundraising challenge which has raised thousands of pounds to support research into the disease.

Blaenavon kids' lockdown gardening business for shielding neighbours

Two savvy and caring children from Blaenavon have donned their gardening gloves in lockdown to start their own vegetable boxes.

Rhys and Dylan Bradley, 13 and 11, are making their “grow your own” vegetable boxes from home before delivering them to vulnerable neighbours.

The lads came up with the idea while watching a gardening programme where it dawned on them that so many people cannot get out and enjoy the sunshine because they are shielding.

