NO new coronavirus deaths have been reported in Gwent for the sixth day in a row - and there were also no new cases reported in the area today.

But Wales-wide, there have been 10 new deaths reported by Public Health Wales, and 42 new cases.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area remains at 267, and the number of confirmed cases at 2,572.

The number of deaths is based on the Public Health Wales (PHW) measure, which only counts laboratory-confirmed coronavirus deaths.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported by the Office for National Statistics is higher, as these include deaths where Covid-19 is mentioned on death certificates.

The Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board area, which includes a large p[art of the South Wales Valleys, has the highest number of health board area deaths in Wales, by the PHW measure, at 298, with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (north Wales) having recorded 297.

Wales-wide, the number of cases confirmed by Public Health Wales now stands at 14,356, including 42 more added today. Half of all the new cases since yesterday are from north Wales. The true number is likely to be higher, however.

Ten more deaths were reported Wales-wide today, bringing the total - by the PHW measure, to 1,393.

There were 3,3136 tests carried out in Wales yesterday, bringing the total to 106,311.