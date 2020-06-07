A BOY from Ebbw Vale who was diagnosed with a rare cancer has celebrated one year free of the illness.

Jacob Jones was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2017, shortly before his second birthday.

The toddler underwent surgery and intensive chemotherapy to treat the illness, and his family and their friends launched a tireless campaign to raise enough money for Jacob to receive costly experimental treatment in the United States.

His mum Emma Williams said Jacob, now aged four, was "ecstatic" to celebrate today's big milestone.

"We're doing well and slowly moving forward," she said.

"We've had ups and downs [in the past year] and he needed a few scans, but he's cancer-free and that's what we all wanted."

Jacob spent his special anniversary celebrating at home with his siblings. He is still considered vulnerable while he recovers, and has to 'shield' during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

But in the past year, he has started going to school, and mum Ms Williams said Jacob was "coming on leaps and bounds".

The coronavirus pandemic has also meant the cancellation of this month's appointment for treatment in the USA, but Jacob is instead attending the University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff, and will resume his treatment in the United States at the end of the year.

The Jacob's Fight group on Facebook, which was set up to help raise funds for that treatment, shared a message for their "warrior".

"He has been such a brave little boy and is loved by so many people," they wrote. "Time to go forward now to the next chapter in his life."