FIVE more men from Newport arrested after a series of Gwent Police raids in the city earlier this week, have appeared before magistrates.
They have been charged with offences relating to the alleged supply of class A drugs, following co-ordinated raids as part of the Gwent Police’s ongoing Operation Jigsaw.
The five defendants and the charges they face are:
Kade Reynolds, 26, of Somerton Park - five counts of supplying heroin and one count of supplying crack cocaine;
Delroy Lewis, 50, of Clarence Place - four counts of supplying heroin;
Kane Bray, 19, of Somerton Park - two counts of supplying heroin;
Mason Quigley, 21 - of Claremont, three counts of supplying heroin;
Nicholas Holwell, 33 - of Maesglas Road, three counts of supplying heroin and one count of possessing cannabis.
All five were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Newport Crown Court on Thursday July 2.
Six other defendants from Newport, five men and a woman, were remanded in custody earlier this week after they appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court on class A drug supply charges.