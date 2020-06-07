PATIENTS in Wales will still be able to use new digital technology introduced by the NHS in Wales for remote, non-contact consultations after the coronavirus pandemic has eased.

In the last few months the use of such technology has been accelerated across Wales, allowing people to continue to access healthcare advice and services from their homes.

There are now more than 1,000 remote consultations a week using the new NHS Wales Video Consultation Service, and more than 8,000 consultations have been using this method since it was launched.

READ MORE:

Such technology has enabled 'virtual' outpatient consultations to double during the pandemic.

The Welsh Government said feedback from patients who have received virtual care has been very supportive of the system, with 97 per cent of patient’s rating this new way of working as 'excellent', 'really good' or 'good'.

“The new systems in place are not only responding to social distancing measures to protect people now, but will provide long-term benefits for the NHS here in Wales," said health minister Vaughan Gething.

“We have acted quickly to roll out these services, which are very much a part of our plan for health and care - A Healthier Wales - to provide care closer to home within the community and in people’s homes.

“The technology is allowing clinicians to connect faster with patients and each other.

"I’m pleased that the feedback from patients and clinicians has been positive, it’s crucial that everyone feels digital technology is there to support them in delivering and receiving care in Wales.”

Other digital services used during the pandemic response in the NHS in Wales, which will continue to be supported, include a programme to modernise eye care services and referrals, and a digital device loan scheme to get 1,100 devices to care homes for virtual NHS appointments and to help families keep in touch.