THE former Caerphilly council chief executive Anthony O'Sullivan has withdrawn part of his legal complaints against the local authority.

Mr O'Sullivan was sacked in October last year following a seven-year dispute over pay.

He had been suspended in 2013 amid claims relating to pay rises given to himself and two senior officers.

Mr O'Sullivan earned a salary of £137,000 for more than six years, and the pay row cost taxpayers more than £4 million.

Following his dismissal, Mr O'Sullivan began civil proceedings against his former employer Caerphilly County Borough Council.

But three of his complaints have been dismissed by an Employment Tribunal judge after Mr O'Sullivan withdrew the claims.

They are claims for:

Breach of contract (relating to Mr O'Sullivan's allegation that the local authority did not reimburse his legal fees).

Sex discrimination.

Unpaid holiday pay.

Mr O'Sullivan's other claims against the local authority remain in play.

READ MORE:

He is suing Caerphilly council over complaints of unfair dismissal; as well as breach of contract concerning the "approved salary" for chief executives, the "national pay award", and returning officer fees.

These ongoing claims will proceed to hearing before the Employment Tribunal, at a date which has not yet been finalised.

While Mr O’Sullivan had remained on special paid leave from Caerphilly council during his dispute with them, his former deputy Nigel Barnett, and head of legal services Daniel Perkins, agreed to pay-outs worth nearly £300,000 between them after criminal charges relating to the matter were dropped in 2015.

Concerning Mr O'Sullivan's stated intention to pursue an unfair dismissal case, Caerphilly council stated after his sacking last autumn that “serious allegations of gross misconduct have been proven” and that “the right decision has been made.”

It pledged to “vigorously defend the decision of council" and remained "confident in our position on this matter".