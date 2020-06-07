A TORFAEN farmer is appealing for dog owners to keep their dogs on leads after an horrific attack on one of his sheep.

James Bourne, 27, farms across Penyrheol Farm in Abersychan, the Blorenge mountain, and over Mamhilad and the Varteg, and said the most recent attack on his livestock was the fourth in two months.

He posted pictures of the aftermath of attack on social media to urge dog owners to understand what can happen.

“A lot of people say: ‘My dog would never do that’, but it’s a dog’s instinct to chase other animals,” said Mr Bourne.

“People don’t realise that when a dog chases a sheep, even if they don’t catch them, just the stress of being chased can lead to ewes aborting their lambs, and it can even kill them.

The aftermath of a dog's livestock attack. Picture: James Bourne

“It’s not hard to put a dog on its lead. I don’t think people are aware of the aftermath of these sorts of things on the livestock and on the farmers too.

“This is my livelihood and in the matter of half an hour you can lose those.

“I’ve put signs up, I’ve tried to make people aware through social media, there’s not much else I can do.”

Sheep worrying, which includes allowing dogs to attack or chase sheep, is an offence, and in some circumstances, farmers are legally entitled to shoot dogs if they are endangering their sheep.

“I have seen some terrible things,” said Mr Bourne.

“A ewe alive on the ground with its lamb hanging out of her, a sheep which was still alive but had had half its face torn off.

“We as farmers have to watch that, and deal with that.

“I hate having to shoot dogs. I have dogs myself and they are my best friends.

“The last thing any farmer wants to do is shoot a dog, but sometimes they are left with no option.

“But if your dog is on a lead, all that can be stopped.”