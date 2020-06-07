LIBERAL Democrat councillors in Newport have called on the leader of the council to “get her cabinet back to work”, claiming the length of time it is taking to restore scrutiny and democracy is a “humiliating failure of governance.”

Councillor Carmel Townsend, leader of the council’s Lib Dem group, said it has been months without the Labour-led city council making any attempt to meet and bring councillors back to work.

The council suspended all public meetings on March 18 to focus on the delivery of critical services during the coronavirus pandemic.

But councillor Townsend pointed to other authorities such as Monmouthshire and Cardiff councils which are now holding some meetings via video link.

She said it is “humiliating that they haven’t even tried in Newport.”

“People across Newport have had to adjust to new ways of working,” Cllr Townsend said.

“Their lives have changed and they haven’t stopped working, but the council has stopped meeting. It just isn’t good enough.”

The group said it is concerned about planning decisions being made “by unelected officers”, and said councillors have been told not to submit non-urgent questions, with no definition of what non-urgent means.

“In my role as local councillor I work hard to champion my residents, but they are being denied a voice,” Cllr Townsend added.

“This is a humiliating failure of governance from the so-called City of Democracy.

“The leader of the council needs to get her cabinet back to work, and let us back, to hold them to account.”

Conservative group leader, Cllr Matthew Evans, said he also believes the council needs to start holding virtual meetings, but he said this needs to be balanced with the focus on delivering front line services during the pandemic.

He also said several Tory group members had not received responses from the cabinet in relation to concerns over issues such as fly-tipping.

“There is a feeling that they should be doing more and that they need to be more accountable on non-Covid-19 issues because scrutiny must continue,” he added.

But Newport Independent Party group leader, Cllr Kevin Whitehead, said it is “not a time for political point-scoring.”

“They have a valid point about holding virtual meetings, but I don’t want to point score against the local authority at this time when they have had to organise the tip re-opening and many other things during a pandemic,” he said.

Newport council said it will be holding its first virtual cabinet meeting later this month.

A spokeswoman said the authority put plans in place to ensure it could prioritise and continue to deliver essential services at the outset of the pandemic.

“Within the council’s constitution, agreed democratic processes were already in place to ensure the council could continue to make essential decisions in a timely, but open and transparent way,” she said.

“Policy reports are circulated via email to scrutiny members to enable them to make written comments and all members are still consulted on every written report as they were before the lockdown.

“Councillors were asked to consider the urgency of any requests or inquiries, so that key officers could give their full attention to the emerging pandemic and unprecedented changes to services.

“The leader of the council made a commitment to provide regular Covid-19 updates, which would mean every elected member was aware of the latest developments.

“These actions did not mean that general inquiries or requests would not be considered, but sought understanding from members that responses could not be provided as quickly as when operating as ‘business as usual’.”