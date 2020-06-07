POLICE were today involved in an early morning pursuit with a "stolen" BMW.

At the crack of dawn, Gwent Police's operations and support team chased down the vehicle.

At around 4.52am today, June 7, the pursuit was brought to a "resolution".

Three people are now in custody, they said.

(The chase was brought to a 'quick resolution', police said. Picture: Gwent Police.)

Data from stolen vehicle recovery service Tracker reveals three models of BMWs are among the top ten most stolen cars in the UK.

It was not said where the chase took place.

READ MORE:

And yesterday, Gwent Police's special constables were out on patrol.

They conducted two stop-searches, which included a "male trying door handles and looking into cars".

The other check was carried out under the misuse of drug act.

"Multiple vehicle checks" were also carried out.

On the early-morning police chase, spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We’ve just had a pursuit with this stolen BMW.

"Brought to a quick resolution and we have three persons in custody."