Supermarkets have recalled a number of products over the last two weeks.

A brand may recall a product for a number of reasons, which can include allergy risks and undeclared ingredients.

All of the below companies have asked customers not to eat their products and instead return them to their local store for a refund.

These are some of the products that have been recalled recently.

Magnum White Chocolate ice cream

(The popular brand has recalled this ice cream. Picture: FSA.)

Unilever UK Ltd is recalling two batches of Magnum White Chocolate ice cream tubs as they contain milk, which is not written in English on the label.

It means the product is a possible risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat it. Instead, contact the Unilever Careline on 0800 146252 or email ukicare@unilever.com.

Lay’s Maxx Oriental Salsa Flavoured Crisps

(This product has been recalled as it contains gluten. Picture: FSA.)

Gima UK Ltd is recalling Lay's Maxx Deep Ridged Oriental Salsa flavoured crisps because they contain barley (gluten) which is not written in English on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to barley (gluten).

If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to barley (gluten), do not eat it. Instead, contact Gima UK Ltd at: aylinkeles@gimauk.com

Plant Pioneers Vegan Shroomballs

(This product may contain small pieces of plastic. Picture: FSA.)

Sainsbury’s has taken the precautionary step of recalling Plant Pioneers Vegan Shroomballs because some packs may contain small pieces of white plastic.

The possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.

If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund when next visiting for groceries and other essentials. Alternatively, contact Sainsbury’s careline on 0800 636 262 or customer.service@sainsburys.co.uk.

Mushroom Country Style Pie

(If you have this product, return it. Picture: FSA.)

Fry’s Family Foods is recalling Fry’s Mushroom Country Style Pie because it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Due to a packaging error, some boxes contain chicken and ham pie, which is also not suitable for people avoiding the consumption of meat. The affected product has only been sold in Sainsbury’s stores.

If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, or avoid the consumption of meat, do not eat it.

Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund when next visiting for groceries and other essentials. Alternatively contact Fry’s Family Foods UK on 01280 701608 or by email to enquiries@frysfamilyfoods.co.uk

Lo-Dough Gluten Free Miracle Cake Bars

(The cake bars have been recalled as they contain gluten. Picture: FSA.)

Lo-Dough Limited is recalling Lo-Dough Gluten Free Miracle Cake Bars because they contain gluten which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to gluten.

If you have bought the above products and have an allergy or intolerance to gluten, do not eat it. Instead contact Lo-Dough Ltd at hello@lodough.co for a refund with your order number.

Bahlsen Ohne Gleichen Vollmilch

(The biscuits have been recalled as they contain a number of ingredients not listed on the label. Picture: FSA.)

Bahlsen is recalling Bahlsen Ohne Gleichen Vollmilch because it contains egg, hazelnuts, milk, soya, wheat (gluten) and whey (a product derived from milk) which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg and/or wheat (gluten), an allergy to nuts (hazelnut) and/or soya and/or an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

If you are making an essential journey to the store where you bought it, please return it for a full refund. Alternatively, contact Bahlsen at www.bahlsen.co.uk or on their phone number 01923728500.