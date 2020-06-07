A WELL loved and respected member of the City of Newport Male Choir and a former Abercarn rugby club chairman - David Philpotts - has died aged 68.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Philpotts, who died of lung cancer.

David Philpotts

Born in Newport on September 20, 1951, Mr Philpotts and his family moved to the Midlands in 1960, where he joined the Royal Navy at the age of 15, becoming a Mechanical Engineer 1st Class, Leading Rating and an Officer’s Writer.

After spending much of his life in the Midlands, he moved back to his home city of Newport around 25 years ago.

As well as the choir, Mr Philpotts was a chairman at Abercarn RFC, and his sister June Didlock said: “He was well respected there.”

The City of Newport Male Choir.

He retired as club chairman two years ago due to his cancer diagnosis.

Mrs Didlock said: “He was always ready to help anyone. He really embraced the concerts, weddings and all other events they attended, and he made very good friends with the choristers which helped him during lockdown.

Mr Philpotts (right) with the City of Newport Male Choir

“He will be truly missed by family and friends alike as he has left a huge void in our lives.”

Peter Cox, chairman of Newport City Male Choir said: “It is really sad for his family and the choir. Everybody who met him didn’t have a bad thing to say about him.

"He always had stories to tell, whether they were about his service, jobs, choirs or anything else.

“A lot of the choir enjoyed his company and he will leave a big hole to fill.”

A tribute posted to Mr Philpotts on the Abercarn RFC Facebook page said that despite having no previous connections with the club he had given "a huge amount" over many years, including in the role of chairman for several seasons.

"He’ll be remembered fondly by everyone at the club, and will be remembered in particular for his time spent as first aider to the Abercarn Devils where he created many funny stories that we continue to speak about today," the post continues.

"When the clubhouse reopens, and we reconvene, we’ll be raising a glass to this top bloke. RIP Dai x".