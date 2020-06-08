WITH the Welsh Government set to reveal whether the restrictions on the housing market will be lifted at the next review, it seems a lot of people have been perusing options in anticpation.

Data from Zoopla shows how many times a property has been viewed on their website over the last 30 days.

And in Newport, it is properties that could be suited to a first-time buyer that have attracted the most interest.

Inside the most viewed properties in Newport

1. Three bed semi-detached house - Queens Hill Crescent, NP20

Price: £180,000

(The house has been listed for £180,000. Picture: Zoopla.)

This property is idea for commuters, say sellers Pinkmove.

Within walkable distance of Newport train station and quick access to the M4, this location seems ideal for those working in Cardiff or Bristol but wanting to live in Newport.

(The house has a large garage. Picture: Zoopla.)

(The garden also boasts panoramic views. Picture: Zoopla.)

Inside the house, there are two double bedrooms - both with built-in wadrobes - and a third single bedroom.

This house has been viewed 1, 965 times in the last 30 days so if you're interested, you may want to register your interest.

2. Two bed flat - Riverbank Avenue, NP19

Price: £72,000, shared ownership.

(The modern looking flat is available for shared ownership. Picture: Zoopla.)

This modern-looking two-bedroom apartment overlooks the River Usk and has a glass balcony.

The flat, listed by Pobl is available for shared ownership.

Typically, you buy a share of between 50-70 per cent of a property and pay a rent on the part that you don’t own.

The higher the share you purchase, the less rent you will have to pay.

(There is a kitchen-dinner area. Picture: Zoopla.)

(There are two-double bedrooms. Picture: Zoopla.)

(The lounge is modern and sleek and leads onto a balcony. Picture: Zoopla.)

With 1592 page views in the last 30 days, this flat appears to have piqued the interest of many.

3. Three bed semi-detached house - Ailesbury Street, NP20

Price: £125,000

(The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Picture: Zoopla.)

This home is perfect for anyone looking to rennovate from scratch.

With no chain, the house offers three good-sized bedrooms and two bathrooms.

(A modern looking shower room has just been fitted. Picture: Zoopla.)

(The rest of the house needs work done to it. Picture: Zoopla.)

Listed last month, this house has racked up 1408 page views.