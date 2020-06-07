A LEADING doctor in Wales has called on the Welsh Government to change its policy on coronavirus face masks.

Currently, wearing a mask in public places is a matter of personal choice, but David Bailey, the council chairman of the British Medical Association (BMA) in Wales, said face protection should be worn in areas where people cannot practise social-distancing.

“There still remains a considerable risk of infection, and emerging evidence has shown that if mouths and noses are covered when people are in areas where they cannot socially distance, it may help in in controlling the spread of infection of Covid-19 and therefore save lives," Dr Bailey said.

“BMA Cymru Wales is calling on the Welsh Government to change their position immediately, to lessen the risk of the public spreading the virus."

On Friday, Mark Drakeford said Wales would review its mask-wearing policy and make an announcement towards the beginning of the coming week.

But the first minister said he would not be "rushed into an immediate decision" to bring Wales in line with the policy in England – where, from June 15, mask-wearing will be mandatory on public transport.

Among Mr Drakeford's reservations about enforced mask-wearing are the concerns of Wales' chief medical officer, Frank Atherton, who told the first minister people may take extra risks if they thought a mask would stop them contracting Covid-19.

"To be clear to people: if you are symptomatic, please don't leave your home and please don't think that wearing a face mask is sufficient protection for you to override that basic advice," Mr Drakeford said at Friday's daily coronavirus briefing.

Dr Bailey said any change in policy would have to coincide with fresh public health advice.

“The public must be informed and educated on how and when to use face coverings properly and it must be made clear to the public that this does not reduce the need and importance of continued adherence to social distancing and proper hand hygiene," he said.

He also called on the Welsh Government to "ensure a supply" of face masks for people who could not make or buy their own.

But the BMA Wales chief said it would be "sensible" to reserve supplies of medical-grade masks "for frontline staff whose job is dependent upon having them for adequate protection".