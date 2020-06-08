THE Welsh Government has announced a further £50,000 of funding to support unpaid carers with their mental health during the coronavirus crisis.

The funding, to Carers Wales, will provide more unpaid carers with professional and peer support to help them manage their mental health.

Julie Morgan, Wales' deputy minister for health and social care, said: "I would like to give my thanks and admiration to all the unpaid carers in Wales. The past few months have been a very challenging time for many carers.

"This pandemic shows how critical their care is and now more than ever it’s essential to recognise the value of unpaid carers. I’m delighted to announce additional funding today to support carers of all ages to manage the stress of their caring role."

The funding coincides with the beginning National Carers Week (June 8-14).

Claire Morgan, director of Carers Wales and Chair of Wales Carers Alliance, said: "Carers Week is an annual opportunity to raise awareness of unpaid carers, highlight the challenges they face and recognise the contribution they make to families and communities.

"Carers Wales is delighted to have received extra funding from Welsh Government to expand our psychological and emotional support for unpaid carers. We have become increasingly concerned about the mental health and emotional resilience of carers since the start of the [coronavirus outbreak]."