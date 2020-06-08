A SON kicked, punched and kneed a man more than 20 times after he accused him of an arson attack on his father’s car.

Jake Jones, 21, of Cendl Terrace, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, “pummelled” Tyrone Peploe in the communal area of a block of flats.

Prosecutor Paul Hewitt said the defendant threw 24 punches at the victim during the sustained attack on October 30, 2019.

Mr Peploe’s injuries were not serious and he did not seek hospital treatment, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Mr Hewitt said Jones, a volunteer at the Owl Sanctuary, Festival Park, Ebbw Vale, had one previous conviction.

By committing this attack, the defendant was in breach of a community order for harassment and sending a menacing message.

Jones pleaded guilty to causing Mr Peploe actual bodily harm.

Jeffrey Jones, mitigating, said his client admitted he “saw red” and that the attack had been “unpleasant”.

But he asked the court to give the defendant full credit for his guilty plea and added that he had shown “genuine remorse” for what he had done.

Judge Daniel Williams told Jones: “On October 30, 2019, you went to a residential area where the complaint was and, without warning, you set upon him.

“You punched, kicked and kneed Tyrone Peploe. It was a sustained assault which continued when your victim was defenceless and on the ground. You pummelled him.

“You thought he had caused damage to your father’s car.”

The judge jailed Jones for six months for the assault and two months consecutively for being in breach of the community order, making a total of eight months.

That prison sentence was suspended for 18 months.

The defendant must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Jones has to pay £420 costs and a £149 surcharge.

The court heard that the alleged damage caused to the defendant’s father’s car was reported to the police but no further action had been being taken.