VILLAGERS on Severnside are looking to two new government funds to boost their hopes of creating the UK's first 'walkway' railway station in 100 years.

For years, the members of Magor Action Group on Rail (MAGOR) have campaigned for a new station which would reward customers who arrived by foot, bicycle, or public transport.

Last year Monmouthshire councillors voted to back the project, and now MAGOR has applied to the UK governments Restoring your Railway fund and Network Rail's New Station Fund to make their dreams a reality.

MAGOR member Ted Hand said the plans would provide Magor and neighbouring Undy with a "station fit for the 21st century and beyond".

“Taking our community back to the future, the station would be our community’s contribution to planet earth and future generations," he said, adding: "A station with the number one stakeholder client – the environment. Purposely designed to reduce traffic and pollution, get people active, integrate public transport and a modal switch from car to public transport.

"The revolution in transport has to start somewhere, why not here in Magor with Undy?”

Local MP Jessica Morden has given her "full support" to the campaign and is sponsoring their bud to secure the government funding.

She said: "As the group have highlighted, a new station in Magor is a common-sense and relatively low-cost proposal.

"The population of Magor and Undy is expected to rise to 10,000 within a few years, and estimates suggest a station could reduce local car journeys by up to 80,000 a year – helping to bring down pollution on the busy B4245 and nearby primary schools.

"The station would also reduce pressure on Severn Tunnel Junction, which has experienced some of the highest levels of passenger growth of any station on the Great Western mainline."

Newport East MS John Griffiths is also supporting the campaign. He welcomed news that Welsh transport minister Ken Skates had called for talks with his UK government counterpart on further rail investment in Wales, including a new station in Magor.

“It is very encouraging to hear Ken talking about Magor in this way," Mr Griffiths said. "The Welsh and UK governments need to be working closely together with Monmouthshire County Council and the MAGOR group to make this project a reality.

"There is a strong business case for the station and it must be an important part of the jigsaw in having a more integrated and greener local public transport network. "I will be writing again to Welsh Government very soon to make these points and how I believe a station at Magor fits into this overall vision."