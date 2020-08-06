Coronavirus: Today's headlines and everything else you need to know
- - There have been no deaths in Gwent due to coronavirus for a week, according to Public Health Wales
- - The Welsh Government has announced a further £50,000 of funding to support unpaid carers with their mental health during the crisis
- - Wales' housing minister Julie James has pledged to keep rough sleepers in Wales off the streets post pandemic
- - She has said £20m will go towards building new homes and converting properties to ensure fewer homeless in Wales
