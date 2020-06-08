THREE people in a Newport street are celebrating after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.
The neighbours in Rupert Brooke Drive, Gaer, netted the windfall when NP20 3HN was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery.
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners.
A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.
This draw was promoted by Oxfam which has received over £9.6 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. Oxfam is a global movement of people working together to end the injustice of poverty. It supports disaster relief efforts, educational programmes, health initiatives and much more in over 90 countries worldwide.
Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can next apply for funding in August.
