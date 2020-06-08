MORE than 100 jobs are set to be created in Ebbw Vale, through a £7 million office and workshops scheme.

The scheme in Mill Lane - on the town's former steelworks site - comprises two projects a quarter of a mile apart.

The first of the two projects will cater for nine businesses, with units designed to provide low running costs in terms of energy consumption. A car park for 40 vehicles, including some electric charging points, will also be at the site.

The second project will involve the use of converted shipping containers and will be two storeys high. It will provide space for 21 offices and communal facilities.

Construction company Kier has begun on the scheme, and it is set to be completed by the end of the year.

“We are proud to be working with Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council to deliver this hybrid scheme that will provide local businesses with flexible working space in Ebbw Vale.

“Alongside the new office space, we are also delivering new infrastructure including a new vehicular access point on Lime Avenue," said Jason Taylor, operations director for Kier Regional Building Wales.

Blaenau Gwent council's cabinet member for regeneration, councillor Dai Davies, said: “We are very pleased to see the start of the construction industry recovery post COVID-19 here in Blaenau Gwent, and excited at the prospect of new units for rental later this year.

“We are supporting Kier to work safely on site to bring forward this scheme, in line with Welsh Government policies.”