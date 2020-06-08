GWENT Police are appealing for information to locate a 38-year-old man from Abergoed who breached his licence conditions.

Jamie Thomas was released from prison on December 24, 2019 after receiving a sentence of four years and 10 months for burglary at Newport Crown Court on April 8 2017.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 2000193723, or direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.