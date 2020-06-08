HAVE you just welcomed the arrival of a baby into your family? Or are you currently still expecting?
The South Wales Argus is launching a special New Arrivals page on Monday June 15 where we will be featuring new babies born in Gwent.
Whether you had your baby at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Nevill Hall or at home - we want to hear from you.
It couldn't be easier to get involved. Just fill in the New Arrivals questionnaire here and send it directly to us.
We can't wait to hear from new mums and dads and help spread their news.