AS PARKS across Gwent reopen and lockdown measures begin to be relaxed, parking charges in council-owned car parks in Caerphilly have been temporarily suspended.

After the council re-opened its parks to the public on May 30, the council announced charges had been suspended "until further notice."

A council spokesman said: "Residents will not be charged for parking in council owned car parks, this will assist those key workers and those undertaking essential journeys to use the facilities. This will continue until further notice.

"Signs are in place in these facilities."

Newport and Monmouthshire councils also charge in council-owned car parks, but both of those councils are not putting a pause on the charges.

Both councils reassured residents machines will be regularly cleaned to minimise the risk of passing on the coronavirus, while encouraging users to utilise contactless payments.

A spokeswoman for Newport City Council said: “Car park pay machines are cleaned regularly during the day with long-lasting disinfectant and all now take contactless payments.

“We would also expect people to take the same personal precautions when using machines in car parks as they would using any other similar equipment such as bank ATMs for example.”

The Welsh Street car park in Chepstow

The majority of car parks in Monmouthshire are now open, with just Caldicot Castle Country Park car park, Rogiet Countryside Park car park and Lower Wireworks car park in Tintern remaining shut.

“The majority of Monmouthshire’s car parks have remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic, with exception to car parks located near attractions and recreation sites," said a county council spokeswoman.

"We are in discussions and working with partners to determine when it will be safe and appropriate to reopen these car parks.

“Monmouthshire is following the guidance issued by the British Parking Association in relation to safety precautions for people who use our car parks.

“The guidance includes the carrying out of risk assessments, encouraging social distancing with appropriately located lines and signs and also the regular cleaning of our pay and display machines.

“We are also encouraging people to follow the government guidance of washing hands regularly and to avoid touching their face.”

Parking is free in council-owned car parks in Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent.