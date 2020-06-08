THERE are no new coronavirus deaths or cases in Gwent, report Public Health Wales.

The news comes a day after the area went a week without a reported coronavirus death.

Out of 269 testing episodes across the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, no one tested positive for Covid-19.

This is the second time in three days that there have been both no new coronavirus deaths and no new cases in the area.

On Saturday, no new cases were reported in the area for the first time since Public Health Wales began to publish localised data.

There are also no new confirmed cases in the Powys and Swansea Bay health board area.

Across Wales, there are 42 new cases - from 3,263 testing episodes - and three more people have died after contracting the disease.

Speaking at the Welsh Government daily press briefing the First Minister said health boards are training more staff to work in critical care in case there is another coronavirus peak in the autumn "flu season".

He said measures have been put in place, including extra critical care beds at field hospitals, in case they are required for a second peak.

"In the first wave we managed not to use all our field-hospital capacity. Does that mean we have to shut it down? No," he said.

"We still need to preserve that extra capacity to make sure that it is available to us should we need it in the autumn."