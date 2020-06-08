WALES is preparing for the possibility of a second coronavirus spike later this year.

At today’s Welsh Government briefing, First Minister Mark Drakeford outlined some of the steps being taken to ensure Wales is ready should a second wave hit.

Mr Drakeford said that the Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Dr Frank Atherton, is telling him that: “We cannot for one moment afford to set to one side the risk that there will be a second spike in the coronavirus.

Mr Drakeford said: “Therefore we have to prepare for the day that might be the case.”

He then gave three ways in which the NHS in Wales is bracing itself for a second wave.

Reviewing the capacity of field hospitals

Mr Drakeford said that during the first wave, Wales did not make most use of the capacity afforded by the various field hospitals.

This included the 350-bed Grange Hospital in Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran.

However, Mr Drakeford said this doesn’t mean Wales should shut down its extra capacity.

“Does that mean we should now shut it all down? No.

“We still need to preserve some of that extra capacity that is available to us, should that be needed in the autumn.”

More staff training for critical care

The First Minister also said that health boards are taking the opportunity to train more staff so they can be deployed in critical care while the number of new cases remains low.

“We normally have around 150 critical care beds in Wales at any one time and we had three times that number at the height of the first wave.

“All those beds need people staffed and trained to operate them.”

Preparing for flu seasons

He also said that they are preparing for the flu season this autumn.

"Coronavirus this time began to take hold just as the risk of flu was receding.

"If there is a second wave it'll be happening just as the risk of flu is rising."

He said the Welsh Government – in tandem with NHS Wales and relevant authorities – are “having a think” about normal flu campaigns.

“What more can we do to persuade more people in Wales to take the flu vaccine so that we can minimise the risk that pressure on our health service will come from seasonal flu as well as a rise (in coronavirus case)?”