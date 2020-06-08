TRAVELLERS entering Wales from overseas must now self-isolate for 14 days under new regulations to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

The guidelines, which came into force today, are part of a four-nation approach to help ensure international travel during the pandemic does not increase the R number (0.8) to above one.

Who needs to isolate?

Under the new rules travellers entering Wales from countries outside the common travel area (the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man and the Republic of Ireland) will be required to enter into a 14-day self-isolation.

What else needs to be done?

The regulations also require travellers to provide contact details and other information that will support contact tracing. This will be done using an online form that has been developed on a UK-wide basis.

Who is exempt?

A small proportion of people travelling to the UK to maintain essential supply chains, critical national infrastructure or to contribute to crisis response or other essential government work will not need to self-isolate or complete contact detail declarations.

If you are a seasonal agricultural worker, you must remain on the farm where you are working and staying for 14 days.

What are the consequences if I don't oblige?

People refusing to provide the required information or failing to self-isolate in accordance with the regulations will be liable for a criminal conviction.

Any breaches of the self-isolation requirement could face a fixed penalty of £1,000.

The fixed penalty for failing to provide information is £60 rising on each subsequent failure to provide information up to a maximum of £1920.

What has the first minister said?

Speaking at the daily coronavirus briefing on Monday, first minister Mark Drakeford said: "The quarantine issues are border security matters and are not matters for the Welsh Government.

"The way that this will be pursued in Wales will be via Public Health Wales. We will deliver the necessary information to the address the traveller is destined for. If they do not respond we will pursue them through other means.

"If people are travelling to Wales from airports they shouldn’t do it on public transport.

"We will use public health mechanisms to contact people and ensure they have the best advice to support them in their quarantine journey."

The first minister added that even though these guidelines will undoubtedly have an impact on tourism, it does not mean the sector will be completely shut down for the summer.