A SUSPECTED drug dealer rammed a police car during a bid to seriously injure two plain-clothes officers trying to arrest him, a jury was told.

Jemaine Taylor, 21, is on trial accused of using a Seat Leon to deliberately run over PCs Andrew Owens and Ceri Parker in Newport last summer.

Prosecutor Thomas Stanway told a Cardiff Crown Court jury: “This is a case about the ramming of a police car in an attempt to cause serious injuries to two police officers.

“PCs Owens and Parker have identified Jemaine Taylor as the driver of the Seat Leon.”

Mr Stanway said the officers were in an unmarked police car in Brynderwen Road on August 2, 2019 before the incident unfolded.

The jury heard how they saw Taylor allegedly dealing drugs to “an unkempt and gaunt man” and got out of their vehicle to arrest him.

Mr Stanway told them: “The officers shouted, ‘Police!’ The defendant revved his engine and accelerated towards the police car.

“There was sufficient space for him to make it past the police, but he turned his wheel towards them in an attempt to seriously injure them.

“They dived back into the police car just in time.”

The prosecutor said Taylor, of no fixed abode, Newport, hit the police car before he reversed up Brynderwen Road at between 40-50mph and “collided with a number of parked cars”.

The jury heard it cost £4,400 to repair a Honda Civic that was damaged.

Mr Stanway added: “The defendant came to a stop and reached to take something from the centre console before he runs from the vehicle and makes good his escape.

“The Seat Leon was registered to the defendant’s mum and it is insured in his name.

“Four months later he was arrested. He has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.”

Taylor denies two counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to the two PCs.

Proceeding.