A MAN was told he will be going to straight to jail after he pleaded guilty to a public order and a weapon charge.
Liam Brabham, 25, of Lambourne Way, Bettws, Newport, admitted affray and the possession of a knife or bladed article in a public place.
He appeared in Cardiff Crown Court via video link from the city’s prison.
Brabham was represented by Ben Waters and the prosecution by Rosamund Rutter.
The defendant’s sentence was adjourned until June 11 and he was remanded in custody.
Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told him: “This is going to be an immediate custodial sentence.”
