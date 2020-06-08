A THIEF who went on a shoplifting spree which saw him steal bottles of Jack Daniels whiskey and vodka has been jailed.
Cieron Jason Cook, 44, of Buchanan Close, Monmouth, targeted stores like Marks & Spencer and B&M Bargains in his hometown and in Abergavenny, Newport magistrates heard.
His offending put him in breach of a suspended 18-month prison sentence for driving whilst disqualified and failing to provide a specimen.
Cook pleaded guilty to five counts of theft.
He admitted stealing bottles of Jack Daniels whiskey and aftershave from B&M Bargains, vodka from the Co-op, prawn pasta from Marks & Spencer, and razor blades from Boots.
Four of the offences were committed last month.
Cook was jailed for 30 weeks and ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge after his release from custody.