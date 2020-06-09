A MAN will go to trial after he pleaded not guilty to charges relating to an alleged stabbing on VE Day Bank Holiday.
Lithuanian national Vytautas Skinkys, 47, of Park Place, Pontymister, Risca, denied two charges before a judge at Cardiff Crown Court.
He pleaded not guilty both to wounding Adrius Brazaitis with intent and to unlawfully wounding him.
The alleged offences happened in Llanarth Square, Pontymister, at around 5.30pm on Friday May 8.
Skinkys, who was represented by Mark Davies, is due to go on trial on October 12.
The trial is expected to last for four or five days.
The defendant was remanded in custody by Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke.
