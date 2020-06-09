A MAN with a “dreadful” history of violence grabbed his ex-girlfriend by the throat and pinned her to the wall before biting her daughter’s nose.

Martin Dunne, 61, attacked the pair after a row had broken out over food and he claimed a pasty was shoved in his face.

Prosecutor Abigail Jackson said: “The first complainant and the defendant had been in a relationship for approximately 14 years but it had broken down, but he was still living at her property.”

Cardiff Crown Court heard how her two daughters and grandson also resided there.

Dunne had been sent a text to buy groceries because the occupants were unable to go out as a result of a sickness bug.

Violence had flared after the defendant came home empty-handed and started complaining that there was no food in the house.

Ms Jackson said: “He grabbed the first complainant by the throat and pinned her against the wall.

“She said he had a firm grip on her and she was unable to breathe.”

The court was told how his ex-partner’s daughters and grandson came to help her.

Mis Jackson said: “All three tried to pull him away from her and he released his grip. He then bit one of her daughter’s on her nose and kept hold of her and slipped, pulling her down to the floor by her hair.”

The police were called and Dunne was arrested.

The daughter was taken to the accident and emergency department at Ystrad Mynach Hospital where she was given a tetanus injection and a course of antibiotics.

The former lorry driver told officers in interview that he had a pasty pushed in his face by his former girlfriend.

Dunne, of Tan y Bryn, Rhymney, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm and assault by beating on September 30, 2019 in Elliots Town, New Tredegar, Caerphilly.

Judge Richard Williams heard the defendant had 30 previous convictions for 51 offences.

Sixteen of these were for violence, committed between 1976 and 2007, and included wounding with intent, grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Ms Jackson read out his first victim’s personal statement, which said: “This has shaken me up. I was scared when he had me by the neck because he is a large man.

“I never want to see him again and he will never set foot in my house again.”

Nigel Fryer, mitigating, said: “Through me, he apologises profusely to both women for his behaviour that he understands was disgraceful.

“In anger and frustration, he lashed out. He is ashamed of his behaviour.”

The court was old that Dunne had become depressed over his health problems which included having a stroke in 2015 and an alcohol-related fall in 2017.

Judge Williams told him: “You have a dreadful record of offences for violence.”

He said Dunne could just be spared an immediate custodial sentence.

The defendant was jailed for 10 months, suspended for two years.

He must also attend 29 sessions of a building better relationships programme and will be the subject of an electronically-tagged curfew between 7pm and 6am for five months.

Dunne was ordered to pay £200 costs and a £149 surcharge.