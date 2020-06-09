THE trial of three suspects accused of the murder of a 22-year-old man has been postponed until 2021.
Conlan Dunnion, 22, of Maesglas Avenue, Maesglas, Newport, Perrie Dunwell, 32, of Cold Mill Road, Newport, and Euan Peters, 41, from Dros-y-Morfa, Rumney, Cardiff, were charged following the death of Shafiul Islam.
Their trial was due to start on Monday, May 18 but was delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Mr Islam, from the Shaftesbury area of Newport, died last November.
Dunwell and Peters have also been charged with conspiracy to rob.
Mr Islam was found injured at a house in Tewkesbury Walk on November 14.
Judge Paul Thomas QC set a date for the trial to start on February 8 and it is due to last between four and six weeks.
