THE trial of three suspects accused of the murder of a 22-year-old man has been postponed until 2021.

Conlan Dunnion, 22, of Maesglas Avenue, Maesglas, Newport, Perrie Dunwell, 32, of Cold Mill Road, Newport, and Euan Peters, 41, from Dros-y-Morfa, Rumney, Cardiff, were charged following the death of Shafiul Islam.